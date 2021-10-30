$32M in flood relief distributed to East Bank farmers

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat M.P. on Saturday spearheaded the distribution of $32 million worth in cheques to scores of East Bank Demerara farmers. Saturday’s distribution, which took place at the Guyana National Stadium is part of the Government’s programme to support farmers to get back to the land following the severe effects of the nationwide flooding.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat hands over a flood relief cheque to an East Bank Demerara farmer

“We cannot compensate you 100% but at least we are trying to give you a relief, at least we are trying to give you something so that you can restart your economic activity.”

Minister Bharrat reminded the farmers that the Government has every intention to expand and transform Guyana’s agriculture sector so that farmers and producers can tap into regional and international markets. To achieve this, he encouraged farmers to utilise technology into their crop production.

“Over time let us find different ways to do the same thing; to make farming easier, to make farming more fun, to make farming more attractive to young people.”

DPI spoke to several farmers who shared stories about how the unprecedented flooding affected their livelihoods.

Small scale farmer, Ms. Arlene Samaroo said that she lost rabbits, permanent crops and her small kitchen garden when the flood waters hit her farm.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat hands over a flood relief cheque to another East Bank Demerara farmer

“We are very grateful for the assistance. At least we can we can start back and get out kitchen garden up and the little stuff that we lost, our animals and to start back out business.”

Meanwhile, largescale farmer Mr. Rafeek Abdul said that three acres of his farmland were inundated. Although a formal audit hasn’t been conducted on his losses, the farmer believes that he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Already he has begun the restoration of his farmlands.

“This relief will be added to my current reinvestment into my farm,” he told DPI.

In the coming month, more Government Ministers will spread out across Guyana to distribute more flood relief grant to farmers.