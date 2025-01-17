$36.2b earmarked for education infrastructure in 2025

The 2025 budget sets aside an impressive $36.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities across Guyana.

This allocation will facilitate widespread works on nursery, primary and secondary schools countrywide, contributing 20,000 additional spaces for students.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

During the 2025 National Budget presentation on Friday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh revealed that this allocation builds on the $28.7 billion allocated in 2024, which successfully saw the completion, rehabilitation and expansion of several schools nationwide.

“We have completed over 30 nursery schools, we have reconstructed seven [and] extended four. Construction is ongoing at 25. We’ve completed over 15 primary schools. We’ve completed construction at secondary schools. Construction is going on right now,” Dr Singh said.

With a nearly $7.5 billion increase, the new budget will further improve and construct more learning environments for students.

“These schools will [that] be completed will constitute a major addition to the capacity of our school system,” Minister Singh said.

The increase in the nation’s education budget will significantly enhanced the government’s capacity to provide safe and comfortable learning environments for children, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring equitable access to education for

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

