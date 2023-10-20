378 Aracuru residents to benefit from new well in six weeks

Some 378 residents of Aracuru, a satellite area in Whitewater, Mabaruma, Region One will receive first-time access to potable water, with the drilling of a new well there.

The drilling of the well, which will be executed by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), is scheduled to be completed in six weeks.

The community is currently receiving water from a hand-dug well.

This undertaking is in line with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to provide the residents with clean, readily available water and represents a major step in that direction.

Rig that will be used to drill the new well

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the well location on Thursday along with Toshao of Whitewater, Deon Adams and regional officials.

Relating to the project, Minister Croal said, “We had committed to drilling [a well] at Wauna, that is to help on the Mabaruma township. And we committed, then, that the rig would come as soon as it was finished in Wauna.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with Toshao of Whitewater, Deon Adams

Now that the rig has arrived in the community, the housing and water minister highlighted that preparatory works including land clearing are being executed to set the rig to commence the drilling of the well.

While giving an overview of the well’s depth, Minister Croal explained that “it normally goes as far as we can find the water. We are very optimistic because the terrain here is not out like Mabaruma Central. And there are other shallow wells here.”

Notably, the well at Wauna is expected to be commissioned shortly.

Site for well in Aracuru

This year, various communities are benefitting from new water distribution systems in Region One including Manawarin, Waramuri, Haimacabra, Kamwatta, Koko, Parakeeis, Cabora, Karaburi, Wallaba, Santa Rosa, Whitewater, Yarakita, Kamwatta and Black Water Savannah.

The government is looking to drill another 40 new wells in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine in 2024, to advance water coverage in hinterland communities. This massive programme will enable the government to achieve the target of providing 100 per cent access to potable water supply in the hinterland and riverine communities by 2025.

