$37M health centre opens at Esau and Jacob, Region Five

The newly commissioned health centre valued at about $37 million at Esau and Jacob in Region Five will now provide enhanced health services to the residents.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony commissioned the health facility, on Saturday.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

The health centre will offer various services including maternal and child healthcare, family planning, general outpatient services, chronic disease management, home visits, pharmacy services and school health programmes.

Minister Anthony underlined that the construction of this health centre represents the government’s efforts to decentralising health services, especially to underserved communities.

Before the construction of the centre, residents from Mahaicony Creek had to travel to Mora Point to access basic health services.

The health minister stated, “We therefore decided that this is going to be an important addition where people can come and get care. That is why we have put this facility here.”

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for Esau and Jacob Health Centre

Dr Anthony reminded that the hospitals at Mahaicony and Fort Wellington are now better equipped to provide advanced health services to patients due to the crucial investments made by the government.

As such, Mahaicony Hospital performed more than 200 planned surgeries last year, eliminating the need for persons to travel to Georgetown or elsewhere for services.

Additionally, two modern digital X-ray machines were installed at both hospitals last year.

Minister Anthony also encouraged the residents to take advantage of the wide range of health services including the health screening programme.

Minister Anthony conducting a tour of the health centre Minister Anthony conducting a tour of the health centre Scene of the opening of Esau and Jacob Health Centre Minister Anthony conducting a tour of the health centre Minister Anthony conducting a tour of the health centre Minister Anthony conducting a tour of the health centre Esau and Jacob Health Centre

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

