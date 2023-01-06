384 persons to receive land titles by the end of the first quarter

In keeping with the government’s aim to transform Guyana and improve the living standard of Guyanese countrywide, some 384 persons are expected to receive land titles by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal

This was a commitment made by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal on Thursday during a land title distribution in Region Three.

Minister Croal said an assessment was conducted last year in the region where 13 unregulated areas were discovered.

They include Plantation Good Hope, Vergenoegen, Philadelphia, Barnwell, Zeelugt, Greenwich Park North, De Kinderen, De Willem, and Tuschen.

“Work is ongoing. The surveying work is ongoing. And I am, therefore, committing to all of those persons within that area. Just the 384 possible persons by the end of this first quarter, I want to come back with the team to Region Three to be able to hand over those certificates of title,” the minister said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with all communities and ensuring that the needs of Guyanese are met.

Minister Croal underlined that, “You have a compassionate and a caring government. You have a loving president who understands your plight and will ensure that resources are available within the ambit of our total budget to bring development to you as a people.”

Minister Croal reiterated that no new squatting will be recognised and further urged persons to follow the correct procedure to apply for a house lot.

He noted that the transformation and development in the region are occurring at a rapid pace which includes the Schoonord to Crane four-lane road project.

Some 76 persons on Thursday from regularised sections of Greenwich Park (Railway Embankment) Stewartville/Uitvlugt Sideline Dam and Tuschen (Railway Embankment), Region Three received their land titles.

Some 2,800 house lots were allocated in Region Three.

To date, over 4,660 new lots were allocated.

At the end of 2022, over 723 land titles were processed.

