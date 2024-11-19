$3B to construct 4 lane bridge, roads at Stanleytown

The government, through the Ministry of Public Works, announced plans for a permanent four-lane bridge at Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, following the recent installation of a temporary bridge.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on Monday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill revealed that the current bridge is not strong enough to withstand the pressures of heavy-laden vehicles traversing the route.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

As a result, GUYCO Construction based in Region Three will undertake the approximately $3 billion project.

“I spoke to the contractor and he has promised to give me the bridge in six weeks,” Minster Edghill stated while detailing the scope of the project.

The project will also include the rehabilitation of five kilometers of road and the construction of 3.5 kilometers of drainage systems.

As works are set to begin soon, the minister urged residents and local authorities to cooperate.

Stakeholders meeting at Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara

“The NDCs, we are asking that you assist this project by working with the schools and the local businesses and… communities to inform them of what is taking place because once construction commences some entrances might be interrupted and every entrance that is interrupted will be restored,” he assured.

The project will require adjustments from key utility providers such as Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in the relocation of pipelines, leading to temporary water disruptions.

Also, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will reroute electrical lines, causing short-term outages while the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will work to ensure drainage systems remain functional during construction.

Minister Edghill emphasised that while there will be temporary inconveniences, the long-term benefits of the upgraded infrastructure outweigh the challenges.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

He further noted that the ministry’s engineering team will distribute unpriced bills of quantities to all Neighbourhood Democratic Councils within 48 hours to ensure effective oversight, collaboration, and enhanced transparency.

Additionally, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar assured the contractor that the ministry’s engineers are readily available to provide guidance and support as needed to ensure the successful completion of the bridge.

Works are expected to commence one week after the mobilisation agreement is signed.

Stanleytown bridge

