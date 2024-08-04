40 houses being constructed at 5 Miles

The government is currently constructing 40 turn-key houses at 5 Miles Housing Scheme Phase II in Region Seven, which is expected to be completed by the end of September.

This was according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

A section of 5 Miles Housing Scheme Phase II in Bartica, Region Seven

The government’s turn-key housing initiative is being accelerated to provide affordable housing solutions to Guyanese across the country.

And Bartica, Minister Croal indicated, is no exception.

“The 40 houses are 15 per cent complete and by the end of September, we expect them to be completed. These are three bedrooms, flat houses. [construction] would move very quickly. We have invested in that area, about $495 million for the houses,” Minister Croal said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

He continued, “The process [turn-key initiative] is whereby persons are able to prequalify [for the houses] and [will] be able to pay for them through the bank.”

Apart from the construction of these houses, the ministry has also allocated house lots to some 150 allottees.

This 99-acre housing scheme yields over 300 serviced lots.

It is located in proximity to the Bartica Airstrip and will feature residential and commercial lots, a community service centre and recreational spaces.

Ongoing works at 5 Miles Housing Scheme Phase II in Bartica, Region Seven

The government is subsidising the housing scheme, ensuring that the allottees have access to the necessary amenities.

As such, over $1 billion is being expended on infrastructure works such as drainage and road networks.

Ongoing works at 5 Miles Housing Scheme Phase II in Bartica, Region Seven

‘The infrastructure work is about 80 per complete,” Minister Croal added. The housing scheme will be connected directly to the Bartica/Potaro Road and the incoming Aruwai-Teperu Road, thereby enhancing road access and other opportunities for residents, miners and commuters.

