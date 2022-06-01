400 local physicians to begin training on long-COVID detection, treatment

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

Top experts from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, are in Guyana to provide training to 400 local physicians to help them better detect and treat patients with long-COVID.

Generally, between 10 to 20 per cent of persons affected by COVID-19, would have persistent symptoms months after falling ill. This is referred to as long-COVID syndrome.

While many Guyanese have recovered from the deadly respiratory disease, many are still experiencing symptoms.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do is to educate physicians so that they can recognise these signs and symptoms, and be able to appropriately treat these patients,” Minister of HealthDr. Frank Anthony said during his COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, had engaged officials of the hospital during a recent visit to Guyana, requesting that they assist local doctors in understanding long-COVID.

The first training session began today. Discussions include post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, and unexpected outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the health minister said the training will allow physicians to be able to provide better treatment options.

“I think this is a very good start -up session, and after the discussions I’m sure that the local physicians would be more aware of long-COVID, what to look for and how to treat long-COVID,” Minister Anthony said.

Symptoms of Long-COVID range from mild to severe. They include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, headaches, depression, anxiety and memory loss.

Since the pandemic began in Guyana, the ministry has established a multidisciplinary team at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where persons experiencing long-COVID symptoms could be tested and treated.

