41 women receive training in Solar Photovoltaic technology

Forty-one Women in Bartica, Region Seven graduated from the Board of Industrial Training’s (BIT) Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme.

The graduates were trained in Solar Photovoltaic Technology, Installation, Repair, and Maintenance over three weeks.

Graduates in Solar Photovoltaic from BIT

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for the advancement of women across Guyana, which were not available before 2020.

“We cannot talk about nation building, while we exclude more than half of the population from a certain type of training because any job a man can do a woman can do- all she needs is the exposure, and the competence, and the training to succeed because there is nothing to fear.”

Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour

“Before 2020, you did not have a resident Board of Industrial Training officer… [going] into areas it has never gone before [to conduct training].”

Meanwhile, graduates expressed excitement at their accomplishments. They said the programme has empowered them to be part of the growing workforce.

One of the graduates, Hannah Meusa, said “I feel well equipped now that I have the knowledge from this training… We are going to do business… and we will learn from each other as well”.

Hannah Meusa, Graduate in Solar Photovoltaic training

Linda Pearson, another graduate said, “the knowledge that I did not have before…I would now be able to go out and do something for myself.”

Linda Pearson, Graduate in Solar Photovoltaic training

Minister Hamilton reiterated that the government, through the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training remains dedicated to delivering training and opportunities in all administrative regions.

This is needed, he said, as the country prepares to embrace the new and emerging workforce.

In addition, as Guyana strives to sustain its economic growth, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimated the country will need at least 160,000 additional workers.

IOM also said that even if the country is to harness all unemployed, underemployed, and discouraged Guyanese workers, domestic supply would only amount to 63,500 workers.

As a result, the IOM estimates that Guyana will need to attract, at a minimum, 100,000 workers to meet the demands.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

