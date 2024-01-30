$42.2B approved to strengthen GDF capabilities

The Parliamentary Committee of Supply has given the green light for a whopping $42.2 billion budget allocation to fortify the capabilities of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) this year.

The allocation caters for the procurement of two aircraft, four helicopters, one long-range drone, and an offshore patrol vessel for the Coast Guard.

Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira during the consideration of the budget estimates

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira defended the sum allocated during the consideration of the 2024 budget estimates on Tuesday.

She emphasised the earmarked funds are designated for critical defense enhancements.

“This will increase our military infrastructure and equipment,” she posited.

Of the total budget allocated to the GDF, $21.7 billion is designated for current expenditures, while $20.5 billion is earmarked for capital spending.

The allocation represents a substantial increase compared to the previous year when the GDF received $20.2 billion in funding.

GDF Recruitment training sessions

Earlier this month, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled the government’s commitment to strengthening Guyana’s defence capability by increasing investments in both material and human resources for the GDF.

This comprehensive effort includes enhancing the Force’s fleet of vessels, vehicles, and aircraft, and advancing its technological capabilities through the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment and supplies.

