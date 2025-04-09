44 landowners begin home-building journey at Lusignan and Good Hope housing schemes

Forty-four allottees have identified their plots in the Good Hope and Lusignan housing schemes, Phase One, East Coast Demerara-marking a key step toward homeownership.

The land identification exercise held on Tuesday, was facilitated by surveyors from the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Participants demarcated their land boundaries and planted name posts, symbolising their official recognition of ownership.

Among them was Mohamed Khan, who expressed joy at reaching the long-awaited milestone.

A landowner after identifying her land A section of Good Hope Housing Scheme Phase One Some of the allottees who participated in the land identification exercise A section of Good Hope Housing Scheme Phase One Landowner, Prithuraj Persaud Landowner, Prithuraj Persaud planting his name post Landowner, Mohamed Khan A landowner after identifying his house lot

“I fabricated that signboard two months back…It was lying down at home,” said Khan, a father of three. “Last night, before heading into work, I dropped in and picked up two bomb sprays and prepped it, just knowing today that we were going to be here and [for the allocation] and calling it our own.”

Khan described the occasion as a foundational step for his family’s future.

“They have always wanted their own space and home…It’s wonderful for us here today to experience this. Achieving it for the first time and being able to step foot on your land or property is a great deal for me. It’s the first step towards the growth where we plan to be in the next two years,” Khan said.

Another allottee, Prithuraj Persaud, who has been waiting two years to access his land, shared a similar sense of relief. He currently lives in a rented apartment.

“It’s very good for me because I am renting. So, now, I can actually come and build my own house now. Because I am paying a lot of rent and it’s really tough,” Persaud said.

The Good Hope development comprises 3,114 residential lots across Phases I and II, while the Lusignan housing scheme features 1,462 lots over its two phases.

Infrastructure works underway in both schemes include access roads, bridges, drainage systems and the installation of water and electricity.

Approximately, GY$5.4 billion has been allocated for infrastructure development across eight lots in the Lusignan Housing Scheme’s two phases.

