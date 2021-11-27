$45.3 Million Health Centre commissioned at Supply, East Bank Demerara

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday, commissioned a state-of-the-art health centre at Supply, East Bank Demerara in Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica).

Constructed for $45.3 million, the fully equipped facility will service approximately 6500 residents in the Supply and other neighbouring villages on the East Bank.

Dr. Anthony said the facility was opened to deliver primary health care services and rehabilitation services within the environs of the Supply area.

“This is just another step in the journey that we will be taking as we improve health across the country and for all Guyanese”, he said during his brief remarks.

The Minister said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is working on improving the standard of health care across Guyana and in the coming month’s various health facilities will undergo infrastructural upgrades under the SMART hospital initiative.

The newly commissioned health centre will also assist in the fight against chronic and non-communicable diseases by treating patients or making referrals for tertiary care where necessary.

A Family Medicine Resident and a General Medical Officer have been assigned to the newly built health facility.