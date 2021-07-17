466 Leguan students benefit from ‘Because We Care’

Parents of 466 students in Leguan, Region Three are now in a better position to prepare their children for the new school term.

On Saturday, they benefited from Government’s ‘Because We Care’ and the school uniform and supplies cash grants, which saw parents receiving $19,000 for each public-school child.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP overlooking the cash grant distribution process

The exercise was led by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP at the Leguan Secondary School. Parents who turned out in their numbers expressed how grateful they were and shared what it meant to them.

Corinne Hilliman-Bobb said “I have one child at school and I am very much happy for this cash grant ‘Because We Care’ and I would put it and use it to the best of my ability towards my daughter.”

Parent, Corinne Hilliman-Bobb

Bibi Mohamed said the money will go a far way for the children of Leguan. “I want to say thank you very much to the Minister of Education for giving us this grant… I want to say congrats and overall, for everybody on the island, I know they appreciate it, thank you very much, we are going to put it into the good use”.

Parent, Bibi Mohamed

“I would like to thank the government for giving us this grant because we are really in need of it and I will see that put it to good use when it comes to the child, making sure the child gets what he needs and what he deserves with it,” another parent, Anola Alleyne said.

Parent, Anola Alleyne

Azim Hanif also expressed similar sentiments, “I must say that I am happy to receive this grant for the children to help them buy clothes and whatever it may be”.

Parent, Azim Hanif

Minister Manickchand addressing the parents assured them that there will be no prejudice as Government rolls out the programme. The Minister urged parents to ignore those who are trying to mislead them and politicise the programme.

“You have plenty things you can make politics about in Guyana, education should not be one of them. Educating Guyanese children should not be one of them… This politicising everything in these five years is harmful to you and your children,” Minister Manickchand said.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP addressing parents

“I believe anything that is spent on in the service to your children is a good way to spend the money, a blessed way to spend the money,” she added.

Parents were also assured by the Minister that at the end of Government’s first term in office, the cash grant will be increased to $50,000 dollars, as promised.

A parent completing the process to receive her cash grant

Minister Manickchand also made a pitch to parents to get vaccinated. She said Government is considering reopening schools in September. The possibility of that the Minister said depends on the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Taskforce, however, she noted that getting vaccinated plays a big role in the decision of the taskforce.

The Minister said while Government has been doing all it can to get students engaged through various platforms, there is no substitute for face-to-face learning. The grant was first introduced in 2014 valued at $10,000, however, it was discontinued under the previous APNU/AFC administration. Upon returning to office, the PPP/C Government increased it to $15,000 in addition to doubling the school uniform and supplies voucher from $2,000 to $4,000. Approximately 172,000 students will benefit from the $3.2 billion programme.