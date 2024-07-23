$475M Cemetery Road project to be completed in two weeks

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has assured that the $475 million Cemetery Road project will be completed within two weeks.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday, the minister said no further delays will be tolerated.

“We have to get this project completed as I would have committed to the people. I am taking personal responsibility for it and within two weeks, we should have the project completed,” the public works minister stated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects ongoing works at Cemetery Road

Due to excessive delays, the ministry executed a series of reviews from Friday to Monday, to determine the way forward and accelerate the project.

As a result, two sub-contractors, nominated and approved by the ministry were added to support the contractor, Avinash Construction and Metal Works Company.

The minister highlighted that one sub-contractor will complete the bridge at Cemetery Road and Princess Street while the other will widen the culvert at Sussex Street.

Avinash Construction will pave the carriageway between Middle Road and Sussex Street and begin site clean-up.

The company has agreed to a ‘Programme of Execution’ and will pay the sub-contractors for their work.

The government has pursued liquidated damages from the lead contractor after he failed twice to complete the road.

Cemetery Road project

Initially, the project was expected to be completed in July 2023, but the deadline was extended to January 2024. It was later extended to the end of March.

Currently, only 70 per cent of the project is finished.

When completed, the four-lane carriageway will significantly alleviate traffic congestion and serve as a connecting route to Mandela, and even the East Bank of Demerara.

In addition, the project includes enhancing Independence Boulevard, which has been extended into three lanes with a new recreational promenade. This initiative aligns with the government’s vision for community development and the modernisation of the capital city.

