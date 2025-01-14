$5.6B worth of narcotics seized in Guyana in 2024

-increase in cocaine seizure recorded

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) made significant inroads against drug trafficking last year by intercepting and destroying some 6738.212 kilogrammes (kgs) of illicit substances.

The seizure represents a street value of approximately $5.6 billion.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn engages media operatives on Monday

On Monday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, said that 5094.67 kgs of cocaine, 1643.45 kgs of cannabis and 92 kgs of methamphetamine (meth) were seized during various operations.

“We’ve had a dramatic increase in the cocaine seizures and also in relation to the work against drug trafficking,” Minister Benn disclosed during a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

4.4 tonnes (4,400kilos) of cocaine seized from an illegal airstrip in the dense forests of Matthew’s Ridge, Region One last year

According to the minister, the 4.4 tonnes (4,400 kilos) of cocaine intercepted at Matthews Ridge in Region One last year, accounts for the majority of the seizures.

He noted too that a number of unauthorised aircraft were intercepted and a number of foreign pilots are currently serving sentences.

Some 82 individuals were arrested, with 68 convicted, while 54 individuals were charged with offences relating to drug trafficking.

Drugs were immediately destroyed following successful operation

Although CANU achieved tremendous success last year, Minister Benn said there is a need for more collaboration with its international partners to effectively put a dent in the drug trade.

The minister believes that international stakeholders should provide more support and radar coverage to CANU and the Guyana Police Force, among other agencies.

“The demand is not in Guyana for cocaine or for marijuana in the quantities that are being produced in some place. The demand is elsewhere and we are afflicted by this demand,” the home affairs minister said.

