50 allottees identify house lots at La Reconnaissance, ECD

The 50 allottees who were allocated lands at the low-income section of the La Reconnaisance Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, participated in a lot identification exercise on Wednesday.

This will pave the way for the allottees to commence construction of their homes.

By giving Guyanese the opportunity to own their own homes, the government’s proactive housing programme serves to improve their quality of life.

Allottees, Joanna Porte and Shamroy Hope

The exercise was led by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) Surveys Unit, where each landowner had the opportunity to mark the boundaries of their specific lands and attach name tags to indicate ownership.

Allottee, Lennon Fields

Allottee, Lennon Fields said he has been waiting since 2010 for his plot of land.

“Now that I have finally been allocated the land and I’m seeing it physically, it feels satisfying…I plan to commence construction,” Fields said.

Allottee, Susie Seepersaud

Single parent, Susie Seepersaud is excited to be among those who finally received their house lots after she applied in 2014.

“It was in 2021 when they had the 1,000 house lots given out at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and I acquired my land there. I am very happy because I have been waiting for it for such a long time and I finally got it. It is a great help to me…I think my daughter is happier than I am right now,” Seepersaud told DPI.

Allottee, Leslain Baird

Another allottee, Leslain Baird is elated to have his house lot since he has been paying rent for the last 20 years.

“ I cannot express how I feel right now for finally getting my land. I can now start building as soon as possible to move into my house and stop paying rent. I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time,” Baird expressed.

Allottee, Toreza Dyal

Meanwhile, allottee, Toreza Dyal highlighted how overjoyed she was when she received the call about her land.

“Now that I have my land, I can start building the foundation right away and also get a loan from the bank.”

Allottees participating in lot identification at La Reconnaissance housing scheme

Other allottees will be contacted to take part in a similar exercise as infrastructure works in the area continue.

Infrastructural works are ongoing at Non-Pareil, Bladen Hall, Vigilance, Annandale, Mon-Repos, Strathspey, and De Endragt.

Ongoing works at La Reconnaissance housing scheme

With plans to set aside 3,000 lots for brand-new homes and infrastructural improvements to accommodate the housing boom, the east coast is expected to see major development in the upcoming months.

Approximately 1,500 lots have already been distributed at Lusignan and Good Hope during the ministry’s housing drive last month.

