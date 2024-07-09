50 other Guyanese undergo heavy-duty equipment training

Fifty (50) Guyanese are expected to benefit from the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) second heavy-duty equipment operation programme.

Launched at the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) on Tuesday, the programme aims to equip individuals with the necessary skills to meet the growing market demand, free of cost.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton at the launch of the second heavy-duty equipment operation on Tuesday

During the launch of the programme on Tuesday, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton highlighted the importance of such a programme, noting that it will provide valuable skills. The programme will also enhance their employment opportunities in the growing market.

Minister Hamilton highlighted the significance of female participation in the traditionally male-dominated field, emphasising, “There is no man work and woman work, you believe that whatever a man can do, you can do.”

The minister stressed the importance of discipline for success, stating, “Having skills is one thing, but if you don’t have discipline, you done fail already… In life, you can afford to fail other people but you cannot afford to fail yourself. Failing you can be detrimental to your own life.”

With this training, nearly 100 individuals have been trained in heavy-duty equipment operation in Georgetown this year.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BIT, Richard Maughn urged trainees to remain open to learning to fully benefit from the government’s investment.

Participants at the launch of the second heavy-duty equipment operation on Tuesday

“The money being spent is an investment in you…So, once we put ourselves in the frame of mind that we don’t know it all, we will always be willing to learn, expand, and develop ourselves,”Maughn underscored.

Additionally, GITC Principal Dexter Cornette stressed the importance of safety in training and job ventures, advising participants not to risk their lives for ‘a few more dollars.’

The programme has a duration of four to six months. Training will cover various topics, including equipment operation techniques, safety procedures, maintenance practices, and industry regulations.

Each participant will receive a $6,000 stipend to offset travel expenses.

The first batch of trainees, drawn from Kitty, Georgetown will graduate this Friday, July 12. This initiative was launched by Minister Hamilton, Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson, and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy back in January.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton greeting participants Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton greeting participants Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton greeting participants Participants at the launch of the second heavy-duty equipment operation on Tuesday

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

