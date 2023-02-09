50 resort-style, luxurious wooden homes to be constructed soon – President Ali

Exclusive access to eco-friendly, luxurious living is now just months away from becoming a reality for young professionals in Guyana.

The new lifestyle, which will see an exotic blend of natural landscaping and modern architecture, is being facilitated by the Government of Guyana.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“In order to celebrate the luxury of wood, we will be embarking on our first luxurious wooden homes settlement in Guyana, where only those who want luxury will reside, focusing on young professionals,” President Ali said.

He was at the time speaking at the launch of the DuraVilla ‘1,000 homes’ project at Durable Wood Products Incorporated in Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

“We intend to work on a project of 50 homes, all wooden, going back to our colonial-style heritage, mixed with modern architecture. It is the first completely green, eco-friendly, resort-style luxury housing,” President Ali added.

The fully green, resort-style houses will give young professionals a rustic living experience

Not only will the settlement be constructed using 100 per cent Guyanese timber and labour, it will feature trees sourced from Guyana’s forests to give its residents a fully rustic living experience.

“This is another initiative in which we will promote in the niche market of luxury. Wood is not cheap. Sometimes we have an illusion that wood is for the poor. We make wood affordable in Guyana,” President Ali reminded.

Through collaboration between the government and local companies, construction of the new settlement is slated to begin in the next three months.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

