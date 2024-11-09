500 Guyanese receive house lots at De Endragt, LBI housing schemes

– nearly 400 land titles, 50 steel & cement vouchers distributed

Five hundred Guyanese are now proud landowners after receiving their house lots at De Endragt Phase II and La Bonne Intention (LBI) Phase III along the East Coast corridor.

The distribution exercise took place on Friday during the Ministry of Housing and Water’s 50th ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive, held at Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, addressing scores of people at the ministry’s ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive on Friday

Present at the event were the Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry Susan Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Sherwyn Greaves and Chairman of the La Reconnaisance NDC Mr Jagroop.

Minister Croal underlined that the government has made significant investments over the years to develop housing schemes on the East Coast corridor.

“In four years, we have invested over $62 billion in infrastructure works on the East Coast of Demerara,” he highlighted.

A recipient receiving a certificate of title

For 2024 alone, almost $32 billion is being spent along the East Coast corridor at Good Hope, LBI, Lusignan, Non Pariel, Enterprise and others areas.

Almost half of the 74 new housing developments are situated along the East Coast corridor.

The government is also building 3,560 houses nationwide, with 1,042 of these homes on the East Coast.

Since 2020, over 38,000 house lots have been allocated across the country, with over 15,000 being allocated on the East Coast.

“We will continue to work hard every day to complete our mandate that has been provided to us [to ensure] that you, the beneficiary, are complete homeowners,” Minister Croal affirmed.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, delivering remarks at the ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive on Friday

Additionally, Minister Susan Rodrigues said that the PPP/C Administration recognises the potential of the housing programme to transform lives through homeownership.

She went on to say that this will have a lasting impact that will increase for many years and generations.

Minister Rodrigues further commended the recipients for taking such a life-changing step in their lives to elevate their standard of living.

“You have made it to a point in your life where you are now going to, forever change the trajectory of your family by creating inter-generational wealth,” she said to the recipients.

A recipient receiving a certificate of title

Meanwhile, nearly 400 persons received their land titles, enabling them to access loans from financial institutions to build their homes.

As of October 2024, 2,974 titles have been distributed out of 5,000 for 2024.

Additionally, 50 individuals were provided with their steel and cement vouchers, allowing them to begin construction on their homes.

