Thousands of Port Kaituma residents will have life easier as $702M road upgrade progresses

The government has injected another $702 million for the upgrade of critical infrastructure at Port Kaituma in Region One, continuing its efforts to improve transport access and boost economic opportunity in hinterland communities.

This investment aims to convert 2.4 kilometres of laterite roads into concrete surfaces for safer travel and better access to essential services, helping to improve economic development in the region.

Thirty-five small contractors are working on the project under fixed-rate contracts, which provide price certainty and promote efficiency. These contracts were signed on June 9, 2025.

It has allowed local contractors to receive extra income, helping to grow local businesses and support entrepreneurship.

Ongoing road works in Port Kaituma, Region One

According to a report presented by the Ministry of Public Works on Monday, construction works have reached the halfway mark.

Among the roads under rehabilitation are the Magistrates Court Road, Fitzburg Playground Road, the Kaituma Hospital Road, and the Port Kaituma Airstrip Road, which also includes the construction of auxiliary parking facilities.

Ongoing road works in Port Kaituma, Region One

Ongoing road works in Port Kaituma, Region One

When complete, these vital thoroughfares will link seamlessly with Telegraph Hill Road, Ranch Road, and Teacher’s Quarters Road, which were recently modernised in a similar process.

Residents and community leaders have welcomed the improvements, pointing to enhanced safety, access to healthcare and education, and renewed economic confidence in the region.

As work continues, the government has reiterated its commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap between coastal and hinterland communities, ensuring even the most remote parts of Guyana share in the country’s development progress.