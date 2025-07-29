Domestic tourism increases by 50 per cent – driving economic growth

Guyana has been actively boosting its local tourism industry by encouraging Guyanese to take advantage of the many travel opportunities within the country.

The government has been working to make domestic tourism accessible and affordable for locals to explore the country’s many tourism offerings. For example, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) introduced a variety of products, such as kayaking, a range of outdoor leisure activities and culinary experiences.

The strategy has been successful, with domestic tourism increasing by 50 per cent in 2024.

Participants enjoying kayaking in Guyana

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, during the Snap and Share 59 prize-giving ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, on Monday, said the government has prioritised tourism since taking office in 2020.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, during remarks at the Snap and Share prize 59 prize-giving ceremony, on Monday

“Like the growth of Snap and Share, I am also deeply encouraged by the increase in domestic tourism. More Guyanese are exploring this beautiful country, which is a remarkable shift from where we were five years ago. In fact, when surveyed in 2024, the data from all tour operators revealed that the domestic market is around 50 per cent of all travel,” Minister Walrond said.

The impact of this increase, she said, is that tourism has been a catalyst for job creation, economic growth, and community development.

Minister Walrond highlighted that the increase in domestic travel shows how important the local tourism sector, its operators, and their combined products are.

Two weeks ago, Minister Walrond officially opened the Lake View Cabins in Mainstay/Whyaka in Region Two.

During the launch, she said that the cabins were fully booked for the first six weeks.

The Lake View Cabins in Mainstay/Whyaka in Region Two.

“That speaks volumes not only about the appeal of the destination but also the willingness of Guyanese to travel locally and the appeal of our local destinations…In 2020, there were doubts. Many believed that Guyanese wouldn’t or couldn’t travel within our own country. Today, the narrative has changed. From Lethem to Linden, Berbice to the Essequibo Coast, people are moving. Our resorts and lodges are recording higher occupancy rates, and we expect this trend to continue,” the minister underlined.

According to Minister Walrond, Guyana is far superior to many other tourist destinations, particularly eco-tourism destinations.

“Our beauty is in parallel, and for a long time, we had the tagline ‘Guyana, South America Undiscovered’. These initiatives, like Snap and Share and other domestic travel initiatives, are just a part of the strategy to remind [Guyanese] how beautiful we are and to be proud and own our uniqueness.”

The government is continuously providing support to community-led and locally owned tourism products.

“Our tourism strategy is to build out the tourism products in every single region,” she highlighted.

In line with this objective, tourism experiences were launched in Moraikabai and Wakapau to expand their tourism products in 2020.

Wakapoa, Santa Aratack and St Cuthbert’s Mission tourism experiences were launched in 2021.

The Uchi Falls Adventure in Paruima and the Quarrie Waterfall Tour were launched in 2022.

In 2023, experiences were launched, including Shorinamada Ancestral Expedition in Shulinab; Wapichan Traditions Discovery in Katoonarib; Aishar Toon-A True Wapichan Experience in Aishalton; Kanashen Experience, Paruima Cultural Tour and Kru-wi-ti Experience (Nappi Reservoir Experience).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali disclosed that the government is currently in discussion with the King Charles Foundation to create an ‘Estate of Harmony’ in the Amerindian community of Moraikobai in Region Five.

Among other initiatives, an eco-lodge, similar to the one at Diamond along the East Bank corridor, will be built in Moraikobai to boost the village’s tourism experience.