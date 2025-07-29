‘Secure Eye’ app launched to boost real-time crime, traffic reporting

The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a new mobile application, ‘Secure Eye’, designed to enable citizens to report criminal and traffic incidents in real time.

The app, unveiled during the National Road Safety Stakeholders Forum on Tuesday, aims to improve police response times, coordination, and ultimately strengthen public safety.

The initiative is the brainchild of Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and was first proposed two years ago.

Secure Eye’s systems analyst, Priya Seepaul

Since then, the ministry has been refining the platform to ensure its effectiveness and accuracy.

“This application aims to address some of the challenges we face on the road and in daily life. Many of these lives can be saved not by luck but by faster reporting and faster response and this is the goals of Secure Eyes,” said Systems Analyst, Priya Seepaul.

With just a few taps, Secure Eye can transmit the precise location and incident details directly to the Guyana Police Force’s central operations room.

It connects these reports to the nearest police stations and divisions, triggering timely responses and interventions.

Additionally, the app allows users to submit text reports, photos, videos, and even voice-to-text messages.

Seepaul urged members of the public to utilise the platform responsibly and avoid its misuse.