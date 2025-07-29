Signifcant training, leadership culture form part GPF reform, modernisiation – Deputy Commissioner Budhram



There has been a significant improvement in the quality of recruitment, training, and leadership within all levels of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as it continues to reform and modernise.

This has created a stronger force to fight crime in the country. More important changes are coming to better meet the needs of civilians in modern Guyana.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindradat Budhram shared his insights into how leadership is being transformed to address the challenges that police experience on Episode Six of the public affairs series, ‘Safeguarding Our Nation’.

The deputy commissioner highlighted how the culture of leadership evolved within the force from the time he was a junior officer some thirty years ago to the present.

His comments framed police reform not just as a matter of institutional restructuring, but also as a generational shift in values and command philosophy.

“Thirty years ago, when I joined the force, we didn’t have the training that the present recruits are having,” he said before stating that, “The opportunities they have today, I never had those.”

Deputy Police Commissioner, Ravindradat Budhram

Budhram highlighted several key reforms taking place within the GPF, including changes in recruitment, training, officer welfare, and community engagement.

He said recruits now receive instruction in ethics, gender-based violence, computer literacy, and conflict resolution, areas designed to create a more responsive and professional force.

“Once you are smart, disciplined, capable, and willing, the door is open for you,” Budhram said, encouraging young people to consider a future in law enforcement.

To date, more than 600 officers have received international training in countries such as the United States, India, and Canada.

He emphasised that the GPF has also taken steps to diversify its ranks, with over 380 Indigenous officers now deployed across interior regions and a notable rise in the number of women joining the force.

In addition to enhancing operational standards, the senior policeman also stated that GPF is investing in the welfare of its officers.

Benefits now include scholarships, family support, mental health services, and improved housing at new or renovated police stations.

The deputy commissioner also said that community policing remains a vital part of the reform agenda, adding that the force currently works with 455 Community Policing Groups and over 85 youth groups, involving more than 10,000 citizens in joint efforts to enhance safety and restore public trust.

Budhram, who has served in regions 1, 7, 8, and 9 and currently holds the position of Deputy Head of Police Administration, said in the hinterland and riverine communities, improved infrastructure and equipment are making a noticeable difference.

He mentioned that the deployment of 19 new DGS patrol boats, often operated by Indigenous officers familiar with the terrain, has increased access and responsiveness in areas that were previously underserved.

“Trust is building,” Budhram noted, particularly in remote regions where new police stations, internet connectivity, and culturally aligned personnel are bridging historic gaps between law enforcement and the public.

This is a direct result of the improvement in the seriousness of the training opportunities that exist now as opposed to then, Bidhram said. He also believes that crime fighting will even more as opportunities locally and internationally are made available for GPF officers.

Budhram said that the emerging leadership is committed to shaping a force defined not only by authority but also by accountability, accessibility, and service.