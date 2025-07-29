$37.8B invested in home construction since 2020

The government has invested approximately $37.8 billion in home construction since taking office in August 2020, reflecting its relentless commitment to ensuring families have a more stable environment and better future.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Housing and Water, 3,876 houses are under construction. Of this amount, 2,134 homes have been completed.

These houses spanned various categories, including low-, moderate-, middle-income, young professional and core homes.

Some of the young professional homes at Prospect, East Bank Demerara

Houses were built at various housing developments at Fort Ordnance, Williamsburg/Hampshire, Success, Leonora, Groenvedlt, Five Miles, La Bonne Intention (LBI), Prospect, Diamond, Kuru Kururu (Silica City), Yarrowkabra, and Amelia’s Ward.

Construction is at an advanced stage on the first 100 homes at Palmyra in Region Six. Works on the three-bungalow houses began in October 2024 with nine contractors. Each housing unit is valued at approximately $14 million.

In this housing area, almost 700 houses will be built for young professionals.

This housing development has seen an investment of over $7 billion for the first phase of infrastructural works.

Housing units are under construction at Bartica, Palmyra, Cummings Lodge, Fort Ordnance and Williamsburg/Hampshire.

For instance, in 2024, $4.3 billion was spent on housing along the East Coast corridor to complete over 550 homes, creating generational wealth for these families.

First 100 Young Professional Homes at Silica City along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Hinterland Housing Programme

Through the Hinterland Housing Programme, 111 houses will be completed for vulnerable families in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

Communities such as Imbotero, Arakaka, and Baramita in Region One; Tassarene, Kangaruma, Quenenang, Omenaik in Region Seven; Karisparu, Muruwau and Kaibarupai in Region Eight will benefit from the construction of 10 houses each.

Six houses will also be built at Tuseneng in Region Eight, two at Sand Creek and three at Shea in Region Nine.

To date, 163 houses have already been completed at Kokerite, Warapoka, Haimaruni, Tiger Pond, Lethem, Yakarinta, Smith Creek, Blackwater Savannah, Nappi, Shiriri, Crashwater, Quatata, Rupunau and Yurong Paru.

The programme has seen the injection of over $750 million to date.

Other housing support & interventions

Apart from home construction, Guyanese are also receiving easier access to financial support to start their home construction journey through the steel and cement subsidy programme.

The government negotiated with local banking institutions to reduce interest rates, aimed at making house construction more accessible.

The government has surpassed its manifesto commitment by distributing over 52,000 house lots in five years, ensuring everyone has equal access to homeownership opportunities.

As a result, many families have been able to become homeowners, providing a better future for their families.

To propel its robust housing agenda, the government has earmarked $112.6 billion in 2025.

These housing interventions are also generating other spin-off benefits to the local economies by providing employment opportunities to the locals.