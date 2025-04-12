5,000 jobs created between November–March through infrastructure projects in Region Six

Some 5,000 employment opportunities were created in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) between November 2024 and March 2025, propelled by the Ministry of Public Works’ massive infrastructural programme.

In a singular year (2024), some 612 road contracts were awarded across the region, with many of the projects executed by hundreds of local contractors.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents at Albion

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made the disclosure during a community engagement at the Albion Sports Complex on Saturday. He was among four ministers, including President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who addressed residents.

According to the minister, each road project had a cause and effect, as each contractor hired at least five workers directly. Others were indirectly employed, including truckers, sand suppliers, concrete mixers, and hardware providers.

“While that is being done and infrastructure is being taken care of, the circulation of money in the community is what is making a difference in improving the lives of people,” the minister explained.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

In the coming days, an additional 409 road contracts will be issued to local contractors, further injecting resources into the region’s economy. In his closing remarks, he urged citizens to consciously consider their political choices, noting that the current development progress should not be placed at risk.

