$500M budgeted to support Board of Industrial training – Dr. Singh

– Over 7800 persons set to benefit from skills training for 2024

The sum of $500 million has been allocated for the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), in keeping with the aim of upskilling the labour force of Guyana.

This was announced by Seniour Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, during the 2024 budget presentation at the National Assembly on Monday.

Welding and fabrication, one of the key programme of BIT

The year 2023 recorded a total of 4,439 successful graduates, hailing from the ten Administrative Regions who completed various skill training programmes through the Ministry of Labour’s BIT programme.

The Seniour Minister stated that the government intends to increase the number of persons trained this year to further increase the efficiency of the work force, leading to Guyanese becoming financially independent and increasing the country’s economic standing.

“In 2024 we will train another 7890 persons, a sum of 500M has been budgeted to provide this training” he said.

The Ministry of Labour offers courses including fibre optic installation, building construction, boat building, welding and fabrication, cosmetology, electrical installation, heavy-duty equipment operation, early childhood development, and commercial food preparation, amongst others.

Over the past three years, BIT has certified about 11,275 persons in various occupational areas. This is in alignment with the PPP/C government mandate to subsequently qualified citizens across the country.

