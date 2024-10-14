51 students win monetary prizes through YEP

Grade 10 students from 12 secondary schools in six regions participated in a competition to create a business plan, explain their marketing strategy and how they would finance their project.

51 of them came out on top after submitting the most impressive business plans. Ten of them are from three secondary schools in Region Two—Anna Regina Secondary, Abram Zuil Secondary, and JC Secondary. They were the first group to be awarded a total of $180,000 by the Small Business Bureau (SBB).

JC Secondary student receiving monetary prize

In the coming weeks, a combined total of more than $2 million will be disbursed to students in the remaining 11 schools.

The SBB’s Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) aims to encourage Grade 10 students to explore business ventures as a means of generating income after graduating from high school.

Those who produced the best and most feasible plans, with potential for expansion, were awarded monetary prizes.

The participating schools include St Cuthbert’s Secondary, Vryman Ervan’s Secondary, Orealla Primary (Secondary department), Black Bush Secondary, Corentyne Comprehensive High School (CCHS), DCC Fox Secondary, Karasabai Primary (Secondary Department), and McKenzie High School.

The students received training in various areas, including developing detailed business plans, marketing strategies to generate sales, and accessing financing and capital to start their ventures.

Schools in rural regions were specifically chosen for YEP, which aims to promote entrepreneurship as a means of economic empowerment in underserved areas.

Last year, 15 schools participated, and a budget of $1.5 million was allocated to help initiate the students’ business projects.

Abram zuil student receiving monetary prize JC Secondary student receiving monetary prize Anna regina student receiving monetary prize Group photo with parents and students

