53 telemedicine sites now serving remote communities

The government has embarked on an ambitious digital health agenda, which has led to the operation of 53 telemedicine in Guyana’s most remote communities.

This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, as he updated members of the public on various health-related initiatives on Saturday.

By the end of 2024, approximately 80 telemedicine sites in total, will be serving residents in these remote areas.

“And maybe by mid of next year, [we are looking] to have almost all of our health care facilities connected. We want to make sure that this connection is there because it allows us to do a number of things,” he stated.

Apart from providing easy access, the telemedicine is also serving multiple purposes, including teleconsultations, training, nursing education and facilitating emergency medical evacuations.

According to him, the health ministry is also using this system to conduct surveillance of diseases and infections.

Last year, 25 telemedicine sites were established and operationalised in the hinterland to provide specialised care to the locals.

Telemedicine is a method of two-way, real-time interactive communication between a patient and healthcare provider at different locations.

It is supported by audio and video equipment, as well as integrated medical devices to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients remotely.

This is particularly beneficial in Guyana’s case, where Community Health Workers (CHWs) and Medics can liaise with experts from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and other secondary health institutions, using medical and electronic communication devices.

The telemedicine programme was officially launched in 2022, with four Amerindian communities in Region Nine – Masakenari, Nappi, Yupukari, and Parikawarinau – piloting the programme.

It was later expanded to 25 communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10, with the allocation of $1.8 billion in the ministry’s 2023 budget.

The telemedicine initiative is part of an overarching effort to transform Guyana’s healthcare system.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

