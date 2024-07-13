53-year-old widow from Mahaica receives new home from ‘MoM’

53-year-old widow, Shamdai Pumu and her two grandchildren from Mahaica in Region Four comfortably in their newly constructed home, thanks to the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Her previous living condition which was in a deplorable state created many problems for her.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“We were living bad…Underneath my bed had water and mud,” Pumu noted.

Pumu explained that her niece assisted her in writing a letter to MoM to build a new home for her family.

Now that she has a new home, she tearfully expressed gratitude for the assistance from the Men on Mission, “This has now changed my life because I have a home to live in and we are happy.”

Pumu, who is currently unemployed due to her illness, mentioned that she struggles at times to provide for her family.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony handing over the keys to Shamdai Pumu

“It is really hard to look after two grandchildren and send them to school,” she added.

To support her household, she cultivates various crops which she then sells at the Mon Repos market.

Already, the MoM has handed over nine homes across the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony underscored that the MoM has embarked on numerous impactful initiatives.

According to the minister, these include the construction of houses for vulnerable families and the Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Programme.

The house that was handed over to Shamdai Pumu and her grandchildren

“The one that makes very quick impacts is this programme where we identify persons in our community who for one reason or another becomes very vulnerable. We can change their circumstances with relatively little by providing them with a home. We have transformed the way they live, their family and the community,” the health minister said.

He said that this new home would have a significant impact on Ms Pumu’s standard of living.

“She is one of those persons who deserve a home. She has two grandchildren who are living with her and I am sure that this will certainly change the circumstances for all of them,” he highlighted.

Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, Committee Members of the MoM, Roger Rogers, Dr Daniel Josh Kanhai and other representatives were also present at the ceremony.

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for the brand-new house Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, other officials, Shamdai Pumu and her grandchildren

