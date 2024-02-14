550 Capoey residents benefitting from new $11M water supply system

Approximately 550 residents of Capoey Village in Region Two now have improved access to drinking water, following the commissioning of a new $11 million water supply system.

The drilling of the new 42 metres well was done with the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) newly acquired PAT Rig 421, in-house drilling team and the Capoey Village Council.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues as she addressed residents

The scope of the project included the drilling of a new well, supply and installation of a distribution network, standpipes, installation of a solar panel, construction of a perimetre fence, installation of a submersible pump, well discharge and construction of reinforced concrete base to support four 1,000 gallon tuff tanks.

The commissioning ceremony was spearheaded by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, on Tuesday.

Minister Rodrigues emphasised that Guyana has embarked on an aggressive approach to boost treated water coverage to 90 per cent on the coast and 100 per cent in the hinterland regions, by the year 2025.

Major progress is being made to achieve this target as works are ongoing on the water treatment plant at Onderneeming while another will be constructed at Maria’s Delight. A treatment plant is also located in the community of Lima.

“So, you will have three water treatment plants that will service the customers on the coast,” Minister Rodrigues indicated.

Massive development, she underscored, is being replicated across all of the regions to ensure equitable distribution of the country’s vast resources and initiatives.

Region Two, specifically, will see the construction of a new hospital, a new stadium, and new developments within the housing sector, among other infrastructural developments.

“We will continue to invest in the development of our people,” affirmed the minister.

Under budget 2024, other communities will also benefit from the drilling of new wells and water supply systems which include Friendship, Mashabo, St Denny’s/ Tapakuma Village, St Monica, Dredge Creek, Baracaro, Bethany and Wakapao.

In 2023, 31 new wells were drilled benefiting about 8,000 residents, in several areas including Kaikan and Wauna.

Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI), Hinterland Services Director, Jailall Ramchand, Prime Minister’s, Representative of Region Two, Arnold Adams and Toshao of Capoey, Ralph Hendricks also delivered remarks.

