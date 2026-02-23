56th Republic Day celebration kicked off with flag-raising ceremony

In a vibrant display of culture and deep-rooted heritage, Guyana commemorated its 56th Republic Anniversary with a solemn and dignified flag-raising ceremony, highlighting national pride and cultural unity.

The national event brought together government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, members of the disciplined services, and citizens from across the country.

The ceremony kicked off with a parade by the Joint Services and featured several cultural presentations that showcased Guyana’s rich and diverse heritage.

The vibrant live cultural performances brought Guyana’s rich cultural tapestry to life, including a fusion of traditional drumming and dancing, musical renditions and theatrical performances, all underscoring the theme of unity in diversity.

From Afro-Guyanese traditions to Indo-Guyanese and Indigenous heritage displays, the rich fusion onstage mirrored the soul of the Guyanese people.

Guyana attained Republic status on February 23, 1970, marking a significant milestone in its history.

56 years later, the flag-raising ceremony still serves as a reminder of the country’s progress and the collective responsibility to continue building a united and prosperous nation.

President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s speech echoed a message of national development, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation. Woven into his message to the nation was a familiar theme – Guyana’s greatest resource is not gold, oil, or timber – it is its people.

The moment the Golden Arrowhead ascended, cheers rippled through the crowd, echoing a moment of unity and a reminder that despite differences in ethnicity, background, and belief, Guyanese will always rise together beneath one flag.