$570M invested to advance hinterland sport  – Min Ramson

A significant investment of over $570 million has been made by the government to develop sports in the hinterland, said Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

The investment was announced during the opening of the Annual Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 on Wednesday evening, where 735 athletes from various districts gathered at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr at the opening of the Amerindian Heritage Games

The Heritage Games is a major event during Amerindian Heritage Month, providing an opportunity for athletes from the hinterland to showcase their talents in various sports at the national level.

Minister Ramson emphasised the government’s commitment to investing in Amerindian sports development.

He stated, “In the last four years, including this year, we have spent over $570 million on community grounds in the hinterland alone. Every single village that attended the National Toshaos Council Conference left with $1 million for their community grounds.”

The minister encouraged the youth to work with leaders to ensure funds are utilised to improve sports infrastructure.

Minister Ramson also acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, led by Minister Sukhai, in successfully hosting the games.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag also attended the opening ceremony

He affirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to invest in these games as part of bridging the gap between the coastland and the hinterland, emphasising that national enhancement includes the development of skills and talents.

“We believe that the development in this country is not just about the roads and the bridges and the hospitals and the schools and the community grounds…It’s the development of your brain, the development of your skills,” Minister Ramson underscored.

Scene from the opening ceremony

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai described this year’s investment as the largest that the government has made in these games, noting that the focus is not only on infrastructure but on the development of all Guyanese.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag.

Over the next five days, female and male athletes will compete in various sports disciplines, including aquatics, track and field, cricket and football.

Scene from the opening ceremony Scene from the opening ceremony Scene from the opening ceremony Scene from the opening ceremony

