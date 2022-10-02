$6.8M online ticket booking system for ferry service launched

The Ministry of Public Works -Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), in collaboration with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+) launched Guyana’s first online ticket booking system for water transport, ‘Ferry Pass’ on Saturday.

The platform, which costs some $6.8 million was developed by local technology company, V75 Inc, and aims to mitigate issues encountered by ferry passengers as it relates to securing places on the vessels.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Delivering his remarks at the launch, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill stated that the launch of the revolutionary new service is in alignment with the PPP/C’s manifesto promise of making life better for all Guyanese.

This includes introducing new and innovative methods of eliminating issues that are faced by citizens.

“At the centre of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic manifesto and work, it is not only about delivering the new roads and bridges, and new four-lane highways, and building better Stellings and hard infrastructure, but at the centre of what we do, it’s people. And whenever we do something that will improve the lives of people, we are achieving what we set out to do,” the minister said.

(from right) Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Chairwoman of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Rosalinda Rasul, General Manager of GTT+ and MMG+, Bobita Ram, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, General Manager of T&HD, Marcelene Merchant, and a representative of the Ministry of Public Works

He outlined the benefits of the service, highlighting that not only does it save time for passengers travelling by ferry, but utilising the online service ensures that persons will be able to secure a place on the ferry; especially those who are travelling with vehicles.

“So, this afternoon as we launch Ferry Pass, it is making a difference in the lives of tens of thousands who use this ferry service,” Bishop Edghill said.

The launch of the service is a culmination of Minister Edghill’s initiative to improve the level of service delivered by the Transport and Harbours Department.

Persons gathered for the launch of Ferry Pass

It will be used concurrent to the existing ferry system. However, persons who book online would take precedence over those who register in person.

Persons utilising the online booking platform can pay primarily via MMG+. However, CEO of V75 Inc has assured that other payment options, inclusive of credit and debit cards, will be added in the future.

