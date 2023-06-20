600 children to benefit from new St. Mary’s Secondary School

–$560M in contracts inked for construction

Six hundred children are set to benefit from the reconstruction of St. Mary’s Secondary School as six contracts to the tune of $560.7 million were inked on Tuesday in the boardroom of the Ministry of Education, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Minister, Priya Manickchand, who witnessed the signing, emphasised the importance of these initiatives, stating it is a step towards the government’s mandate to provide universal secondary and quality education to all students.

Minister, Priya Manickchand and Permanent Secretary, Alfred King at the contract signing

“So, what we want in Guyana is for every child, wherever they live, to be able to access secondary education universally, that means all over Guyana” she highlighted, adding that, “Schools are being built to modern specifications and being built to offer subjects in these areas that have never been offered before.”

Contracts were also recently signed to facilitate the rebuilding of St George’s and Christ Church Secondary Schools.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Alfred King said the new three-storey facility will be sported with 10 classrooms on the top floor.

It will also have an additional 12 classrooms on the middle floor and six laboratories, including an Information Communications and Technology (ICT) lab and industrial arts facility.

Artist impression of the school

The project will be executed in six lots and is expected to be completed in the coming seven months.

Lots one and two contracts were allocated to K&S General Construction Inc. at a cost of $286.1 million and $135.5 million for the construction of the superstructure and the external and interior walls.

Lots three and five, which include plumbing works and external works will be executed by Ograsein and Sons General Construction valued at $12.9 million and $33.3 million respectively.

Electrical work was contracted to Cummings Electrical Company, totalling $25.8 million, and finishing works of $66.6 million were awarded to R&D Engineering Service Inc.

In the meantime, works being done on St. George’s, East Ruimveldt Secondary, Queen’s College, Bishop’s High, St. Rose’s High, St, Winifred’s Secondary, and North Ruimveldt Secondary are expected to be completed by September and October of this year.

This will see the space issue in secondary schools within Region Four being rectified.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

