6,000 employment opportunities created for hinterland youths – GS Jagdeo

Over the past four years, the government has generated more than 50,000 job opportunities for Guyanese nationwide. Among these, approximately 6,000 youths and residents from the hinterland regions have secured gainful employment, thanks to initiatives implemented by the administration.

The revitalized Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP) has been a significant contributor, employing nearly 2700 Community Service Officers (CSOs) and injecting over $1 billion annually into the economy.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Additionally, the part-time jobs programme, extended to outlying regions, has provided income for another 3000 individuals.

This information was shared by Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), during a news conference held at Freedom House in Georgetown on Thursday.

“This excludes those working on government contracts and various other activities,” Dr. Jagdeo noted, underscoring the breadth of the employment impact. He emphasized the substantial impact on the hinterland regions, which have smaller populations compared to the coastlands.

In a move to empower micro-entrepreneurs, the government has awarded millions in contracts to small contractors in the hinterland for infrastructural projects. This has further boosted employment prospects.

Dr Jagdeo highlighted ongoing projects, including the construction of thoroughfares in the Mabaruma settlement, Region One (Barima-Waini), and similar works in Wauna, Hosororo, and Kwebanna in the Moruca sub-district. These efforts extend across all hinterland regions, providing employment through government contracts.

Community Service Officers (CSOs) who benefitted from a capacity-building training programme in Annai, Region Nine last year

“Significant work is being done, and local people are engaged in these projects,” he stated, contrasting the current administration’s support for small businesses with the heavy taxation imposed by the previous administration.

The government is also focusing on educational opportunities for hinterland youths. Through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programmes, young people can access a range of educational resources. Scholarships from the Ministries of Public Service and Amerindian Affairs are also available. Moreover, the Amerindian Affairs Ministry is providing CSOs with various training opportunities.

The CSO programme, a key manifesto commitment from the lead-up to the March 2 General and Regional elections, has received a budget allocation of $1.2 billion for 2024.

