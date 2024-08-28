$600M abattoir completed at Onverwagt, Region Five

The state-of-the-art $600 million abattoir at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, Region Five is now completed modernising Guyana’s meat processing capabilities and bringing them up to international standards.

It is also expected to unlock new markets for Guyana’s beef.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other officials touring the abattoir in March

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha made these remarks during a recent event.

The transformative project is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The facility will serve as Guyana’s main slaughtering area for cattle, as Region Five is set to become the hub for the cattle sector.

“They had a test the other day and the contractor has to do some modifications. And as soon as that is completed, I will do the commissioning shortly,” the agriculture minister stated.

He added that the abattoir will help enhance income for many cattle farmers and generate additional employment opportunities.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

It will complement efforts made by the government over the last four years to boost meat production and reduce meat importation.

Other initiatives being undertaken in the livestock sector include cultivating corn and soya beans and using artificial insemination (AI) in cattle to improve the country’s breeding stock.

These initiatives aim to help Guyana become self-sufficient and ensure food security locally and regionally.

