$600M allocated to provide potable water in the hinterland

Thousands of residents from the hinterland and riverain communities will have easier access to potable water, as 16 more new wells will be drilled and several water supply systems will be extended.

The wells and water supply systems will be constructed and upgraded in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine, through a mammoth investment of $600 million allocated in the 2024 supplementary budget.

“For this year alone, we have completed over 20 well systems…The areas that we do not have access to potable water as yet will be a priority for 2025,” Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said during the National Assembly, at Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, last Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal speaking in the National Assembly

Two wells will be drilled in the Mabaruma sub-district, two wells in Arakaka and Para, five in Matthews Ridge, Big Creek, Tassawini, Eye Lash, and Baramita in Region One; six in Wakapoa, Siriki, Kabakaburi, Caria Caria, Santa Mission, Lower Bonasika Creek in Region Two and one in Kamarang, Region Seven.

Meanwhile, water trestles will be constructed in Barima, Koriabo, St Anslem, Red Hill, Powaikuru, Imbotero, Smith’s Creek, Sebai, Santa Cruz, Warapoka, Kokerite, Waikarebi, Chinese Landing, and Assakata in Region One.

New water systems will be installed in Arau and Chinoweing in Region Seven.

One of the new water supply systems that was commissioned in Region One

The villages of Karrau, Kartabo, Batavia, Itaballi, 72 Miles, and Falmouth will benefit from the construction of trestles and expansions of the water distribution networks.

Kwatamang, Massara, Moco Moco, Pai Pang, Tiperu, Achawib, Kokshebai, Sawariwau, and Parabara in Region Nine will also get water trestles.

A new water system will be installed in Murawau in Region Eight and at Rewa and Parishara in Region Nine.

These works are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Since 2020, the government invested over $4.9 billion that allowed 83 per cent of the hinterland to have access to water.

Treated water coverage in the hinterland is expected to reach 93 per cent by the end of 2024 and 100 per cent by the end of 2025.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

