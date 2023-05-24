$62M health post to be constructed in Eteringbang, Region Seven

Residents of Eteringbang, Region Seven, will soon benefit from improved access to healthcare services, with the construction of a community health post.

The health post will be constructed at an estimated cost of $62 million and bids for the construction of the facility are now open.



This is in keeping with the government’s mandate to ensure equitable access to healthcare services countrywide.



Contractors are required to submit bids with a valid Compliance Certificate from the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Compliance Certificate from the General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme, a valid VAT certificate (if applicable), and business registration.



Bids must be submitted and deposited at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, no later than Tuesday, May 30, 2023.





The government allocated over $667 million in budget 2023 to further develop Region Seven in the areas of health, education, water service, and infrastructure.



Several health facilities are expected to be upgraded in the region as well.



A new state-of-the-art hospital will also be constructed in the township of Bartica. Meanwhile, residents of Chesney, along the Corentyne Coast; Gangaram, East Canje and Mara, East Bank Berbice, Region Six will benefit from improved access to healthcare services, with the construction of three new health centres.



Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony speaking at an event recently noted that these facilities will complement the existing three health centres in the region.



The government remains dedicated to improving healthcare services for citizens nationwide.



