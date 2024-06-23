63 sluices to be rehabilitated countrywide – Min. Mustapha

In a significant step to improve Guyana’s drainage infrastructure, the government will soon embark on a major project to rehabilitate 63 sluices across the country.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha made the announcement during a community outreach in Region Six on Saturday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha addressing farmers and residents from Korthberaadt and other areas

The minister met with farmers and residents from Number 52 and 74 Villages, Korthberaadt, and Lesbeholden.

During the engagements, persons were informed about the government’s plans to enhance the region’s drainage system and improve their livelihoods.

Community meeting in Korthberaadt, Region Six

The minister highlighted that approximately US$40 million will be expended to execute these critical works through funding from the World Bank, benefitting about 320,000 residents.

The Coastal Adaptation and Resilience Project aligns with the government’s broader initiative to increase flood mitigation and climate resilient efforts.

“There are a number of sluices that are in Berbice…The Pepper Sluice in Cumberland-Canefield area will be rehabilitated. That is a major drainage area,” the agriculture minister stated.

In addition to the national project, a number of sluices in New Amsterdam, Upper Corentyne, and along the coast will also be rehabilitated.

With an allocation of $72.3 billion aimed at enhancing Guyana’s drainage and irrigation (D&I) network this year, multiple interventions are being made countrywide.

These include the rehabilitation and construction of several drainage systems, boosting food production for thousands of farmers.

Community meeting in Korthberaadt, Region Six

For Region Six alone, three Hope-like canals, each equipped with pump stations, will be constructed.

Work has already begun on the flood embankments and high-level sluices for these waterways in the region.

A section of the Hope Canal

Additionally, several farming communities are set to benefit from desilting and maintenance works on critical canals.

The pump station at Adventure Village, which has been completed, will be commissioned soon.

Back in May, about 24 tractor-driven water pumps were distributed to various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in the region.

During his visit, Minister Mustapha was joined by Director General of the ministry, Madanlall Ramraj; Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, and other officials.

