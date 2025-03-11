68 Berbice youth graduate from ICT training

A simple gathering was held last Saturday to mark the graduation of 68 individuals from Fort Ordinance and Canefield in Canje, Region Six.

The graduates successfully completed the Office of the Prime Minister’s community-based ICT training programme, which offers essential digital skills that equip individuals with the necessary tools to thrive in a world driven by technology.

Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashini Singh during the keynote address

The training also provides participants with opportunities for self-employment, or employment within the public and private sectors.

Over 70 per cent of the $4,000 Guyanese who have benefitted from ICT training are women.

Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashini Singh attended the graduation ceremony.

Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashini Singh with the graduates

In his feature address, he said a society that empowers and recognises women and their role in economic and national life is a society that thrives and prospers.

Minister Singh reminded the graduates to take advantage of other free training opportunities provided by the government so that they can improve and advance their skills and remain relevant.

Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashini Singh hands over certificate to a participant

He urged them to share the information with members of the community so they too can enhance their skills.

In addition to the ICT training, a number of opportunities are being provided by the government as part of a commitment to support and upskill Guyanese in every region of the country.

The Industry and Innovation Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister is responsible for spearheading this particular initiative.

Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan and Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit Shahrukh Hussain also attended the graduation ceremony.

