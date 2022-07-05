69 educators graduate from MoE’s Education Management Certificate Course

To improve the management skills of educators across Guyana, sixty-seven educators in the Region Four Education district and two from Region Eight’s Education district on Tuesday graduated from the Ministry of Education’s Education Management Certificate Course.

Valedictorians, Mr Deonarine Hardat and Ms Jessica Goodchild

The programme is executed through the National Centre for Educational Resource Development – NCERD. It is a specialized course designed to improve teachers’ leadership skills and is open to Heads of Departments, Senior Teachers and Headteachers.

The course was completed over a two-year period, from 2019 to 2021.

The graduation ceremony was hosted in the Queen’s College auditorium.

Delivering the feature address, NCERD Director, Ms Quenita Walrond-Lewis encouraged them to be the leaders to rebuild, recapture and restore the education sector.

NCERD Director, Ms Quenita Walrond-Lewis

She noted that one of the key factors influencing effectiveness is the nature of leadership and management. Hence, quality leadership and management are fundamental factors in changing the status quo. The NCERD Director highlighted that proper leadership skills are needed now more than ever to guide students on the path to becoming valuable and contributing citizens.

She urged them to adapt to change in the prevailing environment. She noted that over the last few years, the education sector has been transformed, particularly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic not only highlighted several challenges in the sector it also provided the opportunity for more creative means of education delivery.

Ms Walrond-Lewis congratulated them on their completion of the course.

The course saw two educators sharing the Valedictorian award. School Boards Director, Mr Deonarine Hardat and Ms Jessica Goodchild in their remarks encouraged their batch mates to be an example of excellence towards the holistic development of the nation’s children.

The graduating teachers were from Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools across the education district.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

