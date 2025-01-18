$7.2B to continue development of Amerindians’ livelihoods

The government will continue its work of developing Amerindian communities and livelihoods, with $7.2 billion earmarked in the 2025 National Budget.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh made the announcement during his presentation of the fiscal plan at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Friday.

According to him, the allocation excludes the monies earmarked for villages, under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030’s Carbon Credit programme.

He reminded that under the previous coalition administration, there was little to no investment in Amerindian development and thousands of youths were fired.

These resources will be used to advance Amerindian Land Titling, guaranteeing the legal tenure of the first people’s lands. In addition, various economic projects will be supported through the Amerindian Development Fund and the Presidential Grant programme.

“When we came back, we moved immediately to resuscitate the Land Titling programme and an additional 15 villages have been demarcated, “ he noted.

The Community Service Officers (CSOs) programme was also reinstated, with over 2,700 Amerindian youths now enjoying employment and training opportunities.

Under the ADF, a number of communities will receive support in transport, including ATVS, boats and outboard engines and other vehicles to improve access.

Budget 2025 is being presented under the theme ‘A Secure, Prosperous and Sustainable Guyana.’

