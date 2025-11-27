7 new tourism products launched

As a key highlight of Tourism Awareness Month 2025, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), has launched 7 new products that showcase the country’s diverse natural and cultural heritage.

A cultural display at the launching ceremony held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

The product launch and cocktail ceremony on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre showcased tour operators from around the country who presented their new experiences aimed at enhancing visitor engagement and aiding local communities.

Dillon Ross, owner of the Blackwater Adventure Tours.

Among the seven new products, one catered to visitors seeking raw adventure, led by Dillon Ross, owner of Blackwater Adventures.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Ross explained that his work has taken him to uncharted destinations, like Kumerau.

Today, Ross’ Kumerau Expedition is a full-scale multi-leg adventure that truly embodies Guyana’s wildlife.

The view of Kumerau Falls, located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region

Ross praises the government for the support he has received.

“Guyana Tourism Authority, of course, under the Ministry of Tourism, they are like the wind beneath my wings. And I mean that,” he said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, testing the weight of the hiking bag

Additional products include Essequibo Got Taste, Kids Botani Tour, Cook Like a Guyanese Tour, and Celebrating the Coconut. Each offering culinary, educational, or eco-cultural experiences.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Roidrigues, applauded the operators for their creativity. She emphasised the government’s ongoing support for tourism development that benefits communities and strengthens Guyana’s global identity.

”You are witnessing a government that is sending all of the right signals, and we are ready to work with you to ensure that the tourism and hospitality sector really grows exponentially in the next five years,” she emphasised.

Presentation of the Guyana Flying Dress Experience by Wanderlust Adventures GY.

Together, these new experiences reflect the diversity of Guyana’s tourism sector and stand as a testament to the government’s commitment to sustainable development that enhances the visitor experience.