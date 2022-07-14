$70.3M being invested in 11 hinterland areas to ensure food security, economic empowerment

Food security for the hinterland remains a priority for government as $70.3 million is being invested in 11 communities in Region Nine for 25 projects. The investment falls under the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (HESADP).

Toshao of Shea, Jason Caitan signs his contract as Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and Permanent Secretary to the Ministry Ms. Delma Nedd watches on



This was highlighted by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on the sidelines of day three of the National Toshaos Conference being held at the Arthur Chung Conference.

The monies will go towards the development of infrastructure in the various communities such as roads and bridges while there be focus on the development of business ideas for economic empowerment.

Villages to benefit are Karasabai, Kokshebai, Tiger Pond, Pai Pang, Taushida, Tiperu, Rukumuto, Yurong Paru, Aranaputa, Fairview, and Shea.

Contracts were signed with the leaders of the community who will be executing the works.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, in his remarks following the signing of the contracts, said the PPP/C government has been developing these areas over the years.

“This shows our commitment to develop the interior areas of our country, we are continuing working with our Toshaos, working with our indigenous leaders,” he said.

Some of the works to be undertaken include rehabilitation of farm roads, construction of community benabs, a sanitary block and two boats.

Village councils and a number of women’s groups will be venturing into ranch improvement, development of shade houses, poultry production, and cattle rearing among other projects.

The Minister said that this will enhance and develop the beneficiary communities.

“So, not only on the coastal areas and urban areas of our country, but we are moving rapidly to develop our interior areas to make it modern and also develop our first people,” the Minister stated.

Toshao of Shea, Jason Caitan expressed his gratitude for the investment government is making in his community.

He said $1.8 million will go towards enhancing the ranch in the community for tourist attraction.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at the opening of the National Toshaos Conference said government has invested over $50 billion in Amerindian communities in various areas.

Of that amount, $2 billion went towards agriculture as government pushes to achieve food security, and reduce CARICOM’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Additionally, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will be distributing 25 Black Giant chickens to 2000 households in the hinterland by the end of October 2022.

