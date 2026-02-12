$72.3B approved in Budget 2026 to support vulnerable citizens

A total of $72.3 billion has been approved in the 2026 budget to support Guyana’s most vulnerable citizens, including pensioners, persons with disabilities and those receiving public assistance.

The breakdown of the allocation was presented during the Committee of Supply, as the Opposition scrutinised the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s spending estimates for the 2026 fiscal year.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

In response, Dr Persaud said the allocation covers several categories of beneficiaries, pointing out that $52.44 billion has been set aside for old age pensions, while $5.7 billion has been allocated for public assistance and $8.2 billion to support citizens who are permanently disabled.

The minister further stated that additional social support programmes are included in the 2026 estimates.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali with parents and their newborn child

She said $1.3 billion has been earmarked for the newborn cash grant, noting that the programme supported approximately 13,000 mothers last year.

A further $1.9 billion has been budgeted for the new transportation subsidy, while $942 million has been allocated for an electricity subsidy.

Additionally, $298.2 million has been set aside for a water subsidy.

Dr Persaud said the measures bring the total allocation under the line item to approximately $72.39 billion.

A total of 95,000 old-age pensioners are expected to benefit in 2026, while 19,000 people are projected to benefit from public assistance.