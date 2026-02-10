$73.6B approved for Gov’t to distribute cash grant

The government is planning to distribute cash grants to approximately 716,261 Guyanese as part of the disaster response and social support measures contained in Budget 2026.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips confirmed this during the consideration of the estimates in the Parliamentary Committee of Supply, where over $73.6 billion was approved for Disaster Preparedness, Response and Management.

Responding to questions on when the disbursement would begin, Prime Minister Phillips stated that the process will commence after the passage of Budget 2026.

Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips in the Committee of Supply in the National Assembly on Monday evening

He explained that once the budget is approved, the Ministry of Finance will begin preparations for the release of funds, and the Guyanese pub lic will be informed of the specific timelines for payout.

“Our President, His Excellency, has already communicated to the Guyanese people that this money will be paid after the budget 2026 is passed,” he informed the house.

He assured the parliamentary committee that the government is working to ensure that payments are made as early as possible after the budget is passed.

When questioned about whether Guyanese would be required to register again for the second tranche of the cash grant, the prime minister clarified that many beneficiaries will not need to re-register.

He explained that during the previous distribution exercise, more than 600,000 persons were already registered, and the government maintains an existing database of eligible recipients. This database will be reviewed and updated as part of the current process.

“Obviously, it will be updated, and then we will have to do an additional registration exercise to cater for the some 14,000 or so Guyanese who are likely to qualify,” he further explained.

The process will involve verifying and updating the existing list, as well as addressing any outstanding matters related to eligibility.

Prime Minister Phillips indicated that the Ministry of Finance will provide further details on the registration updates and distribution mechanisms in due course.

Meanwhile, $120 million has been approved for unplanned disaster response and relief interventions.

These include reroofing of 200 houses in Jamaica, distribution of potable water and tanks to drought-affected communities among many others.

This allocation forms part of a broader $111.3 billion for the Office of the Prime Minister, including $13.276,007 billion for energy, $1, 660,948 for government information and communication services and $21.855, 966 for telecommunications and innovation.