$7M Water Supply System commissioned at River’s View

Residents of River’s View, a village located on the border of Region 10, now have first time and improved access to potable water, following the completion of a water supply improvement project to a tune of approximately $7 million.

Funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, the project was executed by a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in-house team in close collaboration with the River’s View Village Council.

Minister Croal is flanked by residents and other officials as he samples the water from one of the River’s View wells

Work done included the installation of almost four kilometers of pipelines, the upgrading of two wells and the installation of new Photovoltaic systems in the community of approximately 1100 residents

As a result, 70 percent of the community is now benefitting from improved or first time access to potable water. Of these beneficiaries, 334 residents now have access to potable water for the first time. The water produced by the wells have been tested and results show that it is safe for consumption.

This achievement is in keeping with a promise made by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh during a visit to the community earlier this year, upon an invitation from Toshao, Melena Pollard.

On Sunday, November 28, the system was commissioned by Housing and Water Minister, Hon. Collin Croal, who stressed that the immediate focus is to ensure Guyanese without access to potable water gain such.

Two young River’s View residents assist in the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon at the station

He expressed confidence that GWI will achieve 100 percent access to potable water in Guyana by 2025, five years earlier than the target set under Sustainable Development Goal number 6.

Further, he outlined that by the end of its 2021 programme, GWI would increase water access coverage by five percent along the coastland.

With regard to the hinterland, Minister Croal noted that GWI has been working to stop the pumping of water from waterways and continues the drilling of wells.

He assured that two Community Service Officers from each community will be trained to maintain the water supply systems.

The Minister congratulated the residents of River’s View on their new water supply, while informing that partnership will be explored to provide water access to the Satellite community of Fall Mouth by the end of 2022.

He also expressed gratitude to UNICEF for its support in the execution of the WASH project, under which the River’s View system was funded.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh stressed the importance of community involvement in the execution of water supply improvement projects.

This was evident in River’s View, which now has an improved distribution network and hundreds of residents could now access water on their premises for the first time.

A section of the audience at the commissioning ceremony

Baksh was in high praise of UNICEF for making improved water supply in the community a reality under the second phase of the WASH project.

He urged residents to care the water supply system.

UNICEF Focal point for WASH/Climate Change, Gaulbert Sutherland in his remarks at the commissioning, said that organisation, along with its sister agency, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was happy to provide funding for the project.

According to him, UNICEF’s partnership with GWI has focused on providing WASH services in the most vulnerable hinterland communities, including those that host migrants.

He stated that the organization is happy that the River’s View Water supply system is solar powered, since this provides families with a higher quality of water while helping to reduce carbon emissions.

Sutherland thanked GWI and the Ministry of Housing and Water for their valuable partnership in ensuring an adequate and safe water supply for the survival and growth of children and their families in Guyana.

Toshao Pollard also urged residents to care the system, which is providing an invaluable resource to the community.

Prior to the execution of the water supply improvement project, only a section of River’s View was served by one well.