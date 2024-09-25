80 per cent of works completed on water treatment plant at Cotton Tree

Progress is underway on the $400 million upgrade of the Cotton Tree water treatment plant in Region Five, with approximately 80 per cent of the project now completed.

The treatment plant will supply treated water to some 15,000 residents between Number Six Village to Ithaca, Region Five.

During an inspection of the facility on Tuesday, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, reiterated that the government has a comprehensive strategy to achieve 100 per cent treated water coverage in Region Five.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and the technical team inspecting works on the water treatment plant at Cotton Tree

In addition to upgrading the plant, the transmission and distribution lines are being extended to provide residents with improved service.

“We are hoping to commission this [treatment plant] in early December…This is all part of our bigger objective of ensuring that by 2025, we deliver 90 per cent treated water coverage to the coastland,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Cotton Tree water treatment plant Ongoing works on Cotton Tree water treatment plant

Other works include the installation of several small treatment plants in De Hoop, Strath Campbell, Ithaca, and other communities in the region to enhance access to treated water. These works are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Meanwhile, a new $2 billion water treatment plant will be constructed at Bath and the water distribution network will be upgraded.

