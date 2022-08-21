80 students benefit from back-to-school drive

-PYAC, other donors support initiative

Close to 80 students attending the Sophia Primary school and other schools around Georgetown are now equipped with the necessary supplies for the new school term.

Chairman of the PYAC, Joshua Khanai

On Sunday, the Rotaract Club of Georgetown, supported by the President’s Youth Advisory Council (PYAC) and other donors conducted a back-to-school drive at the Sophia Primary School.

Members of the PYAC, Rotaract Club of Georgetown, Rotary Club, Guyana Breweries/Smalta and students at the back-to-school drive

The aim is to ensure that every child has access to an education with the provision of stationery and other school items.

Students receiving back-to-school supplies

Chairman of the PYAC, Joshua Khanai encouraged the students to be the best they can, as they pursue their education.

Students receiving back-to-school supplies

“No matter what, no matter anything, no matter what you hear, no matter circumstances, always believe in yourself. Always tell yourself that you can do it. With a bit of practice, with a bit of diligence and consistency I know you all can be excellency young men and young women in society and that is what we want,” he implored.

Assistant Chief Education Officer- Literacy Unit, Ministry of Education, Samantha Williams during the back-to-school drive

The PYAC was established to ensure young people are integrally involved in the development of Guyana and operate efficiently at every level of national life.

Students receiving back-to-school supplies

Assistant Chief Education Officer- Literacy Unit, Ministry of Education, Samantha Williams commended the Rotaract Club of Georgetown and the other donors for fulfilling their civil responsibility.

“This simple gesture today is one that is very profound because you have recognised that by preparing our young children for their school life ahead come this September, you are giving them the tools that they would need in order to develop themselves,” Williams stated.

Students receiving back-to-school supplies

The President and Director of the Rotaract Club of Georgetown, President of the Rotary Club, as well as the Headmistress of the Sophia Primary School also made brief remarks.

The PPP/C Administration since taking office has invested heavily to ensure every child has access to quality education. This year, every child attending public and private schools received $30,000 as part of Government’s ‘Because we care’ and school uniform and supplies cash grant.

