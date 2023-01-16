800 new jobs to be created for Essequibo, Berbice residents in 2023

Government has announced plans to set up four new call centres in Essequibo and Berbice, to increase employment in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

With the creation of the four new centres, 800 new jobs will be made available, with the potential to scale up to 1,600.

Inside of a call center

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh revealed the plans during the presentation of the 2023 National Budget on Monday, stating that the government’s goal is to make Guyana a preferred destination for BPO investors and companies.

He added that the BPO industry has the potential to create substantial employment opportunities, particularly for women, and that it also provides valuable training and skills transferable to other areas of the economy.

“In alignment with our diversification agenda and commitment to create 50,000 jobs, government continues to support and foster the expansion of the BPO industry. This industry has vast potential to create substantial employment and has already recorded tremendous success in bringing women into workforce,” the finance minister informed the National Assembly.

Government has already taken steps to support the expansion of the BPO industry by creating a supportive environment, engaging investors, and decreasing the cost of operation, resulting in the creation of over 1,800 new BPO jobs since August 2020.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C’s manifesto promise of creating 50,000 jobs within their first five years in office.

